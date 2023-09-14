Speed limits on residential roads across Wales are set to be reduced to 20mph from 30mph on September 17 in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.

Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

Speeding to save a few extra minutes just isn’t worth it. So please take time to plan your journey and allow extra time for unexpected delays such as traffic jams and diversions.#KnowTheLimits #BeSafe #GoSafe pic.twitter.com/UXUeQ6ZlQi — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) July 26, 2023

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in September 2023.

Full list of mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in September 2023

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in September 2023:

B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels

B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels

A487 - Eglwyswrw

A487 - Newport

B4313 - Rosebush

A487 - Dinas Cross

B4331 - St Davids Road/Letterston

Ysgol Glan Cleddau

Johnston Community Primary School

A4076 - Steynton Road/nr school

C3001 - Hubberston, Milford Haven

A4139 - The Green, Bush Hill

Monkton Primary School

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School

A478 - Pentlepoir (near school) x2

Stepaside School, Kilgetty

A477 - Llanteg

Tavernspite Community Primary School

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.