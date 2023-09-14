Local boys Nathan Raymond and Tom Miles recently bought the former Lloyds Pharmacy in Fishguard, now rebranded and trading as Fishguard Pharmacy.

The pharmacy is located next to Fishguard Health Centre and was sold as part of national chain Lloyd Pharmacy’s cutting back earlier this year.

Fishguard Pharmacy has been rebranded in the blue and black colours of rugby team the Fishguard Seagulls.

“I have close ties to Fishguard rugby club. The seagulls play in their famous blue, black and white strip so I felt it was only fitting to follow suit,” said Tom.

Nathan and Tom both went to Fishguard High School, graduating in 2002. They then went to Cardiff University one year apart to become qualified in their chosen profession.

A few years ago Nathan had the opportunity to purchase Mendus Pharmacy in Pembroke, which he has made a huge success.

Tom meanwhile worked for various pharmacies slowly working his way west back to Fishguard with jobs taken in Tenby, St clears, Haverfordwest and then most recently in Myrtle pharmacy, Goodwick until May this year.

“Needless to say we are very excited to have purchased our home town pharmacy,” said Tom.

“We are looking to provide excellent customer care with a free collection and delivery service available and to provide all enhanced and advanced services.

“What we want to do is to try and provide a medical hub for our community. We are all aware of the pressures the NHS are under these days and surgeries are taking the brunt of it.

“What we as a pharmacy want to do is to try and alleviate some of those pressures. We would like to implore the local community to use us as their first port of call.

If they are unsure as to what to do or where to go, come see us and we can either sign post or treat you there and then with one of our many pharmacy services.”

Tom added that both of Fishguard Pharmacy’s on-site pharmacists will be qualified independent prescribers (IP) within the year.

“So even more services and patient care will be available in the coming months,” he said. “The future is looking bright for Fishguard.”

Fishguard Pharmacy is open from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday.