And this week the theatre confirmed the cast that will be performing this explosive dark comedy with what the theatre has described as 'a witty dissection of sex, marriage and social convention'.

Former Aberystwyth student Claire Cage will play Amanda whose television credits include Coronation Street, Sherlock and Emmerdale. She has worked with National Theatre Wales and took part in Re-Live’s play ‘Belonging’ in conjunction with the Torch Theatre.

Claire Cage (Image: Torch Theatre)

Jude Deeno (Alice In Wonderland, directed by Paul Elsam and Family Album, Stephen Joseph Theatre, directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn) plays Victor.

Jude (Image: Torch Theatre)

Jude has previously worked with Torch Theatre’s Artistic Director Chelsey Gillard at Coventry University in Scarborough where he worked with her during his training and is “absolutely delighted” to be working with her again for the first time in his professional career.

Making her Torch debut as Sybil, actor and writer Paisley Jackson from south Wales, winner of The Laurence Olivier Bursary, has recently graduated from The Sherman Theatre Writers Group, The Royal Court Introduction to Playwrighting Group and BBC Welsh Voices. She has worked with companies such as Dirty Protest and National Theatre Wales.

The fourth, and final actor is Francois Pandolfo as Elyot. Having appeared in Eastenders, Casualty and Doctor Who, he also has a wealth of experience on stage, appearing in Wuthering Heights (Aberystwyth Arts Centre), Double Vision (Wales Millennium Centre/Gagglebabble) and The Magic Flute (Welsh National Opera).

Private Lives has a three-week run at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, opening on Wednesda,y October 4, and running until Saturday, October 21.

The theatre is proud to be part of the Coward Foundation’s COWARD125 Festival, a two-year celebration of Noël Coward’s extraordinary life in the lead-up to Coward's 125th birthday in 2024.