Joseph has been on a whirlwind tour of 200 libraries in every county in the UK, and he stopped off at Milford Haven Library to read to delighted St Francis School pupils.

Joseph is championing local libraries and the vital role they play within the community by inspiring a love of reading in young people.

The youngsters listened intently as Joseph read and spoke with them about his love of libraries and books.

He said: “Libraries made me a writer and they make communities thrive. They've been a vital part of my life and I’m immensely grateful to the services they provide."

Joseph went on to say that his aim is to use his platform as poet laureate 'to champion these essential launchpads of learning.'

"I want to hug every library, these miraculous institutions where new horizons line the shelves, where minds go to grow," he said.

Tracy Collins, Site Coordinator at Milford Haven Library & Information Centre, said: “It was great to welcome Joseph to Milford Haven Library as part of his cross-country journey to join a library in every local authority in the UK.

“Thank you to the children from Dosbarth Skomer in Ysgol Sant Ffransis who joined us. We hope you were inspired to write your own stories and poems.”

The ‘Library Marathon’ will culminate in a special, public event at the British Library on 7th October to mark National Libraries Week 2023.