The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2024 was released this morning revealing the best institutions across the UK.

Aberystwyth University awarded Times and The Sunday Times’ Welsh University of the Year for 2024 while Cardiff was the highest ranked university in Wales (25th in the UK).

The University of Wales Trinity St David was ranked the seventh best in Wales and 117th across the whole of the UK.

The Times and Sunday Times have released their 2024 Good University Guide. (Image: PA)

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

"It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic.

"Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject.

"It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help."

The best universities in Wales

According to the The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, these were the best universities in Wales:

Cardiff University (national ranking: 25) Aberystwyth University (39) Swansea University (41) Bangor University (44) Cardiff Metropolitan University (78) University of South Wales (97) University of Wales Trinity St David (117) Wrexham Glyndwr University (122)

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 award winners

University of the Year 2024: University College London

Specialist University of the Year: Harper Adams University

University of the Year for Graduate Employment: Imperial College London

Scottish University of the Year: University of Glasgow

Welsh University of the Year: Aberystwyth University

Sports University of the Year: University of Nottingham

University of the Year for Social Inclusion: Bath Spa University

