Maximus Goldsworthy, 22, appeared at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA, three charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis, two offences of possessing criminal property, and one of possessing an imitation firearm – all between May 2021 and June 2022.

Sentencing Goldsworthy, Judge Catherine Richards commended him on turning his life around since his offending, but said that the charges were so serious that she could not be justified in handing out a sentence which could be suspended.

Goldsworthy appeared in court alongside his partner at the time Jazzmin Francis – who had admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis – and Tom Sibbald – who pleaded guilty to with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Prosecutor Jim Davis raided an address on Chestnut Way in Milford Haven on May 7, 2021. Nobody was at home, but Goldsworthy and Francis had been living at the address.

Officers found 47.22 grams of cocaine, 433.8 grams of cannabis, and £8,100 in cash.

Goldsworthy was arrested in June, and Francis was arrested months later. They were both released under investigation.

On April 1 last year, police were called to an address in Haverfordwest after reports of a man firing a handgun at some bins. All three defendants were at the scene.

Upon their arrival, Goldsworthy admitted to officers having a BB gun in his bag. Also in the bag was a list of names and phone numbers on – a drugs tick list – cash and more ball bearings.

The address Goldsworthy and Francis shared, on West Street in Fishguard, was searched, and 14.6 grams of cannabis was found. Francis admitted the cannabis belonged to her and Goldsworthy.

Drug-related messages and notes were also found on the defendants’ phones.

On June 24, police pulled over a car in which Goldsworthy was a passenger. They noticed he had white powder around his nose.

When searched, he had £4,983.35 in cash, 146 MDMA tablets, and 95 grams of cannabis on him, and his mobile phone was seized and was found to have drug-related messages on it.

Matthew Murphy, appearing for Goldsworthy, said the defendant was “under no illusions” about the seriousness of the offences.

He told the court that Goldsworthy had become “heavily addicted to multiple substances” during lockdown and throughout his period of offending, and sold drugs to fund his habit.

Goldsworthy would take up to half an ounce of cocaine, cannabis, morphine, and MDMA “on a daily basis”, Mr Murphy said.

His barrister told the court that his life was now “completely different” to when he was offending, and that he was now a “very successful chef” and had rehabilitated himself physically, mentally and through his employment.

Alycia Carpanini, defending, said 21-year-old Francis, of Augustine Way in Haverfordwest, had been “heavily addicted” to cannabis since the age of 14.

“She recognises the mistakes she made at this time,” Ms Carpanini said.

“She doesn’t want to go back to this life. She wants to move on and start living her life.”

“I have great respect for the work you have done in the last year,” Judge Richards told Goldsworthy. “I have, however, to sentence you for serious offending.

“The only possible sentence is one of immediate custody.”

Goldsworthy was jailed for a total of four and a half years, while Francis received an 11-month sentence, suspended for a year. She must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sibbald, 21, of Anchor Down in Solva, had his sentencing adjourned after he was arrested on unrelated charges on Wednesday.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be held in December.