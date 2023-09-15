Cynth Weyman, who until recently lived in Dinas Cross, is exhibiting a solo collection of traditional fine art paintings and contemporary textile artworks at Picton Castle’s Courtyard Gallery until September 29.

Cynth’s watercolour paintings inspire her Intaglio Strati textile reliefs. Luscious silk, cotton and fine wool fabrics are placed and stitched together.

Areas are cut away to reveal bold colours, textures and stories. Fabrics and contemporary design convey atmosphere, mood or drama and her artworks are often mistaken for stained glass.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4.30pm and the exhibition includes original paintings, textile relief art quilts and panels plus framed reproduction giclee prints.

Cynth will be in residence on Wednesdays from11am to 4pm. She’ll be working on a new piece called Couple in a Landscape inspired by the 3000 year old marble floor in Hagia Sofia, Istanbul.

While being inspired by the repaired floor patterns, one puzzled man asked ‘What is she doing down there?’ Husband David replied ‘She’s an artist - don’t worry!’ Later, a whole watercolour series appeared.

Her ‘posh scarves’, cards, botanical paintings and prints will also be available during residency events.

Cynth’s exhibition at Picton Castle has received numerous visitors - all of whom have been intrigued by her ability to create watercolours, then transpose images to her textile relief technique.

Her Wednesday Residency days have been well received.

By popular demand, she is also running Meet the Artist Days on Sundays too.

Following this exhibition, Studio and Garden visits can be arranged at Cynth’s new base near Ammanford.

For more information, phone Cynth on 07772820313, email cynthweyman@gmail.com, or visit www.cynthweyman-artistwales.co.uk