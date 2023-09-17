The parade is part of Newport Memorial Hall’s centenary celebrations, it opened in 1923 with a procession through the town.

One hundred years later the aim is to recreate the parade with a procession from the Richard Brothers depot outside Newport, through the town and to the memorial hall.

The procession will assemble at 1.30pm on Saturday, September 23.

It will be led by the town crier, followed by Lord and Lady Marcher, in a trap being pulled by one of Dyfed Shire Horse farm’s horses. They will be followed by the British Legion and ex-service men and women, a band, the Mayor, the Court Leet, The Barony officials, NMH committees, businesses, representatives from the town organisations, local clubs and groups and of course townspeople.

When the procession reaches the hall there will be a bilingual blessing of the new centennial memorial hall gates, commissioned specially to commemorate the Hall’s 100 years of service to the community. There will then be a celebratory community afternoon tea with birthday cake and entertainment provided by Goodwick Community Band, Bois Carningli, Ysgol Bro Ingli and the Cantabile Singers.

Visitors will also be able to take a stroll in the memorial hall’s garden and see the Poppies Art Installation which is being unveiled on the same day.

Earlier this year a huge number of Newport’s population came together at the Hall and each person made a clay poppy. These have now turned into a commemoration outdoor sculpture, a wave of poppies tumbling down the hall’s ancient garden walls and worth a visit on its own.

For more information see the newportmemorialhall page on Facebook.