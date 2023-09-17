The Sixth Lie by Sarah Ward, part of the Malory Dawson detective series, is set in and around St Davids.

It centres on the death of Huw Jones. On New Year's Eve 2011, Huw disappeared from his bedroom while his father and five friends were downstairs.

His body was later discovered on the nearby cliffs at St Non's. That night, all six friends lied in their statements to the police.

Over a decade later, Huw's mother, Heledd is found dead.

Mallory Dawson must uncover the lies lurking in the tight-knit community of St Davids. But someone has kept their secrets for years, and they would kill to protect them.

The Sixth Lie is described as ‘an unputdownable Welsh crime novel’ is perfect for fans of Clare Mackintosh and Robert Gold.

Sarah Ward is a critically acclaimed crime and gothic thriller writer. She spent her childhood in Wales before moving to England.

She has recently moved back to Ceredigion.

She chose St Davids as the setting for The Sixth Lie due to the history and dramatic backdrop provided by both the both the cathedral and the nearby ruined cliff-side chapel at St Non’s.

Sarah uncovered some of the history and stories from the area while tracing her family tree.

Sarah is a member (and treasurer) of Crime Cymru, the Welsh crime writing collective and is on the board of the Crime Writers Association.

She is author of the acclaimed The Birthday Girl (also set in Wales), described as a ‘gripping, claustrophobic murder mystery’, ‘Christie-esque’ and ‘a tale of murder, madness, and revenge,.

The Sixth Lie is published by Canelo Crime and will be in bookshops on November 2 this year.