“Stunning!” “Incredible!” “Wow!” and “Amazing!” are just some of the words used by viewers on social media to describe his magnificent images.

“This was undoubtedly the strongest display I’ve seen with pillars of light that are visible to the naked eye,” he said.

The lights from Broadhaven (Image: Paul Davies)

Even though the Northern Lights are often visible this far south, their prominence in Pembrokeshire earlier this week was exceptional. It is also unusual to see so much red in the lights instead of green.

Paul first photographed the sky near Walton West, overlooking the fields behind Broad Haven. Using a 14mm Samyang at f2.8 with 800 iso for 30 sesconds, he took his first shots at around 11.30pm on Tuesday. He then moved on to the village of Dale and took his second batch of shots between midnight and 12.30am.

“It really is wonderful to be able to see a return of the Aurora over our incredible Pembrokeshire skies,” he said.

“The Aurora is caused by solar dust ejected at very high speed from the sun and as the sun is always blasting some of its radio-active dust from giant volcano eruptions, most of it goes elsewhere in space.

“But sometimes our planet gets a direct hit and this is when you see the beauty of our planet's natural defence as all those radio-active particles are burnt up and destroyed by our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere. So they could technically occur at anytime.

“To see them, and to be able to capture them for other people to enjoy is a real honour.”

Meanwhile BBC weatherman Simon King said the phenomena was the result of a geomagnetic storm on the Sun sending charged particles towards our atmosphere, adding that sightings are 'likely to become more regular as we approach the peak in solar activity in 2025'.