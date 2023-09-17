Free multi-sport sessions for children aged from five to seven will take place once again this autumn in Haverfordwest.
The six-week programme starts on Thursday, September 21 at Haverfordwest High VC School sports hall and takes places weekly until the last session on October 26.
Sport Pembrokeshire staff run the sessions, assisted by Young Ambassadors from Haverfordwest High VC School,
“The emphasis is very much on fun and developing basic skills through a wide range of inclusive multi-sport ideas, games and activities,” said Dan Bellis from Sport Pembrokeshire.
“Occasionally local community clubs also come in to run a session and give information on how to join.”
How to sign up....
To sign up, please click on the Haverfordwest Multi-sports form
For more information contact Dan Bellis 07920 702044/ daniel.bellis@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or Teresa Canton – 07884 510208/ teresa.canton@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
