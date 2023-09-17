John Gibbon, a well-known figure in the music scene throughout the UK, has played with many jazz legends, including George Melly.

Originally from Merthyr, he now lives in Hay-on-Wye where he organises jazz sessions at the award-winning Black Lion Hotel.

John – who has just celebrated his 70th birthday – will be the special guest at Narberth Jazz’s next event at The Plas Hotel on Thursday September 21.

He will be accompanied by the great bass player Ollie Blanchflower and two up-and-coming new musicians who are both recent graduates of the Royal Welsh Coillege of Music and Drama.

Jazz singer Lee Nathaniel will be performing a varied set, from swing and blues to bossa nova and samba while Ross Hicks will be demonstrating his remarkable knowledge of jazz piano styles

The event gets underway at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 (£14 for members and £8 for those in full-time education) from narberthjazz.wales/events/ or 07551 793388