The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ grand finalist has agreed to perform at the Foundation's ‘Making Memories Gala Dinner’ in honour of 14-year-old Megan who took her own life as a result of cyberbullying.

“On this journey I’ve met so many wonderful and inspiring people, some who’ve made me laugh, some who’ve made me cry, and some who’ve had me in awe about their struggles and how they've overcome them,” commented Megan’s mother and founder of the Megan’s Starr Foundation, Nicola Harteveld.

“When I met Travis George, he presented all of these things in one perfect and unique package.”

Nicola, like countless other people who watched Travis break down in tears after his performance on BGT, was moved by his bravery as he endeavoured to overcome his acute anxiety.

“I knew that one day I wanted to meet Travis, thank him for embracing his uniqueness and for showing the world that he was not ashamed, but proud,” said Nicola.

“He showed those young people who do not follow a mainstream path that there’s always hope and it’s always important to follow their dreams.”

Nicola Harteveld and Travis George (Image: Nicola Harteveld)

Earlier this week Nicola’s hope came true when she had the chance of meeting Travis George, who lives with his mother in Cwmbran, South Wales.

“I cannot put into words just how incredible he is and I’m so excited for him to honour Megan’s legacy by performing at our ‘Making Memories Gala' and to demonstrate just what can be achieved when you dare to dream. He epitomises everything that the foundation stands for.”

The ‘Making Memories Gala Dinner and Auction' takes place at the Wolfscastle Country Hotel on November 11 and is being sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven.

Hosted by Toby Ellis and with a live auction hosted by James Skudder of the Country Living Group, guests will also enjoy live performances by Funktion 22 - Party Band and Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners Hq.

“At the Port we’re committed to building prosperous and resilient communities,” commented Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven.

“The Megans Starr Foundation does excellent work in our community, engaging with young people and tackling the difficult conversations around mental health and bullying. We are proud to be working alongside them to create safe environments for young people.”

The Megan’s Starr Foundation concentrates on providing help, advice and support to young people and their parents from a range of social backgrounds, who are struggling with their mental health and well-being. Existing projects include the Milford Haven-based Community Coffee House, Warm Nights and Speakeasy Coffee Van.

“This is going to be an understandably emotional evening for the Foundation,” added Nicola Harteveld.

“But we’re dedicated to making a lasting and positive impact on the lives of young people in our community, so funding is instrumental in helping us achieve this goal.

"With continued support, we can expand our programs, reach even more young people, and provide them with the mental health and wellbeing assistance they deserve.

"We want to thank the Port for their generous contribution and unwavering belief in our mission, as their support inspires us to continue to work tirelessly towards a brighter future for the young people we serve.”

The last few tickets are remaining for this star-studded line up and can be booked on https://app.galabid.com/msfgalaauction/items