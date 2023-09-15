The two garden ornaments were stolen from the gatepost of a property in the Whitchurch area of Solva sometime between 10pm on Friday, September 1, and 10am on Saturday, September 2.

The ornaments are described as eagle concrete statues weighing approximately 15-20kgs each.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase the statues, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

You should quote reference number 23000834795 Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.