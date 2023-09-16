The project - which is backed by the Bluestone Foundation, the community support arm of Bluestone National Park Resort near Narberth - has been operating each summer for the past two years and has supported children in Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, and Fishguard.

'Truly amazing' success

It’s been spearheaded by Matthew Freeman, Sport Pembrokeshire manager, who said: "The success of the Fit and Fed project has been truly amazing. We've witnessed children benefiting not just from nutritious meals but also from the chance to engage in physical activities.

“Our aim is to expand this initiative to all school holidays, including Christmas, ensuring year-round support for these deserving children."

There are hopes that the scheme will eventually run year-round and be extended to cover other communities in the county.

Bluestone support

Marten Lewis, director of sustainability at Bluestone, said the project had proved to be much needed, playing a vital role in providing nourishment and exercise to children. He added that the Bluestone Foundation – which has distributed over £250,000 in grants across Pembrokeshire since its launch in 2015 – is pleased to play a small part in contributing to such a crucial project.

It serves as a catalyst for the creation of more initiatives that support our community's young members," he said.

Fit and Fed as launched in response to the fact that many children in disadvantaged areas were missing out on both meals and opportunities for physical activity.

The collaboration between Sport Pembrokeshire, community sports clubs, and organisations such as Milford Youth Matters, Tanyard, Pembrokeshire Youth Service Haverfordwest Youth Club, and Sport Pembrokeshire, has been important to the initiative's success.

Tanyard's thanks

Sue Lines of the Tanyard Youth Project, said: "I would like to thank Sport Pembrokeshire and the Bluestone Foundation on behalf of the trustees, staff, volunteers and young people of the Tanyard Youth Project.

“This exciting new partnership has enabled us to provide sporting opportunities and healthy meals to dozens of children and young people in Pembroke, many of whom arrive at the centre hungry or emotionally fragile.

“ The benefits of physical exercise and healthy food bring immense improvements to their mental health and general well-being."