Just over two weeks after being forced out of Ironman Wales with concussion, former Wales rugby star Alix Popham is embarking on another sporting challenge.
Alix, 43, - who was capped 33 times for Wales - has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia due to head injuries sustained during his 13-year rugby career.
His aim is now to raise money, via the charity Head for Change, to educate grassroots rugby clubs and schools on the risks of head trauma. Doing so is giving him a purpose and motivatiion post-diagnosis.
On September 3, Alix was taken to hospital from Tenby following a kick to the head in the Ironman Wales swim.
He was said to be dizzy and suffering from a headache when he was brought to safety from the sea, and oncern for his condition escalated when he was unable to recognise his wife, Mel.
He was allowed out of hospital that evening, but still feeling 'dazed'.
Now next Tuesday, September 19, he will be cycling 800km from London to Lyon in France in a five-day challenge.
Leaving from London Welsh Rugby Club at 1pm, he will make his way to Lyon in time for the Australia v Wales match of the World Cup, held at OL Stadium, Lyon, on September 24.
As well as 40 other players and supporters, Alix will be riding the French portion of the journey with Welsh cyclist and 2018 Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas, who is a Head for Change ambassador.
