Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire said that he has always been a ‘happy Wilko customer’ and that the closure of the county’s stores will be a ‘blow’.

He added that he was always impressed by the array of products that Wilko had to offer and the amenable staff.

“I have always been a happy Wilko customer, and have found the variety of products on offer good and the staff to be extremely helpful,” he said.

“The closure of Wilko would be a blow to Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock town centres. We had all been hopeful that a rescue deal could be put together which would save the store.”

“I do hope that the staff affected by redundancies will be able to quickly find alternative local employment.”

It was announced on Monday that an attempt to rescue at least some of the country’s stores, by HMV owner Doug Putman had collapsed meaning that the Wilko brand will disappear from the high street by early October.

On Tuesday administrators reached a deal with Pepco, the owner of Poundland.

Pepco has bought 71 Wilko stores, including the one at Pembroke Dock. However, Haverfordwest Wilko was not included in the deal.

Poundland said its new lease agreements are set to be completed in ‘early autumn’, aiming to open the stores by the end of 2023.

It said it will prioritise recruiting existing Wilko staff when up to 71 of the collapsed retailer’s stores join its UK-wide estate.

Despite this, Pembroke Dock county councillor, Josh Beynon, said it would be sad to see the discount shopping giant close.

“Wilko in Pembroke Dock has been around since my childhood,” he said. “I will be sad to see it leave the town with the job losses it takes with it.

“It’s great the building won’t be left vacant but I hope staff are still supported and that they are guaranteed jobs. At the moment, I understand that isn’t the case, but I hope that changes.

“Shopping habits and behaviours have changed drastically over the years and there is a strong need for change to adapt to this and ensure the resilience of our local communities.”

As the Haverfordwest store looks like it will become an empty building in the centre of town, MP Stephen Crabb urged Pembrokeshire County Council to use the £17 million of Levelling Up money for the centre of Haverfordwest it has received from Westminster wisely.

“This is another reminder of the need for regeneration,” he said. “And for Pembrokeshire County Council to make best use of the £17 million of pounds Levelling-Up money provided by UK Government for Haverfordwest Town Centre.”