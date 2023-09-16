EARLIER this month, it was announced that store chain Wilko will be closing all of its stores across the UK – including Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest – after last-minute buyouts were unable to go ahead.
A number of the chain’s stores have already closed or will be closing this week, but others – including the Pembrokeshire stores – have not yet been given closure dates.
It marks the end of an era for the chain, which has been on high streets across the UK for decades. Here we take a look back at some of the other major stores that have closed their doors in the county, including Debenhams, Woolworths, Poundland and M&Co as well as Haverfordwest staples Fabio and Ocky White.
Do you have any memories of these stores? Or are there any stores that have gone from our high streets that you miss? Let us know in the comments.
