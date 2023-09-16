A number of the chain’s stores have already closed or will be closing this week, but others – including the Pembrokeshire stores – have not yet been given closure dates.

It marks the end of an era for the chain, which has been on high streets across the UK for decades. Here we take a look back at some of the other major stores that have closed their doors in the county, including Debenhams, Woolworths, Poundland and M&Co as well as Haverfordwest staples Fabio and Ocky White.

Do you have any memories of these stores? Or are there any stores that have gone from our high streets that you miss? Let us know in the comments.

Woolworths in Haverfordwest closed in 2008.

Debenhams arrived in Withybush in 2013 but closed after the company went into administration in 2019.

M&Co in Tenby closed earlier this year. Picture: Google Street View

Ocky White closed its Haverfordwest store in 2013 after 103 years.

The physical Fabio store closed in Haverfordwest in 2017.

Poundland closed its Milford Haven store in 2019.