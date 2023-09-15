“Paul Dowson’s case is an example of what happens when individuals choose to work when not licensed to do so,” commented Mark Chapman, a criminal investigations manager for the Security Industry Authority.

“Dowson continued to work without a licence, putting the security of the venue’s patrons and its staff at risk. As a result, he now has a conviction with substantial costs to pay.

“I’d like to acknowledge the contribution made to the investigation by our law enforcement partner, Dyfed Powys Police. They were exemplary in supporting the SIA to bring this case to court. This and other similar cases in the region have further strengthened the regulated security industry by ensuring that those providing security to the public are licensed to do so”.

Earlier this week Dowson, 56, of Princess Street, Pembroke Dock, was ordered to pay a total of £2,587.50 costs to the Security Industry Authority as well as a £500 fine and a £114 victim surcharge after being found guilty of working illegally as a door supervisor at the Five Arches Tavern, Tenby.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community rehabilitation order which includes ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Dowson worked as a security operative at the licensed premises between November 2021 and June 2022.

Dyfed Powys Police officers and a licensing officer observed him working as a door supervisor on April 30, 2022, May 29, 2022 and June 4, 2022. On each occasion Paul Dowson was observed carrying out the duties of a door supervisor at the door of the premises. He was dressed predominantly in black, displaying an armband licence card holder and a coat bearing the word ‘security’ displayed on it. When he was seen on May 29, 2022, police officers spoke to him, and he confirmed to them that he was working at the premises.

He had held two previous door supervisor licences, but his last licence had expired on March 18, 2022. Paul Dowson continued working at the premises until the Designated Premises Supervisor became aware that he was no longer licensed in June 2022. His employment was subsequently terminated.

Paul Dowson was formally interviewed on October 29, 2022 by the Security Industry Authority (SIA). He agreed that he was standing outside the premises as described by the police officers but maintained that he was not engaged as a door supervisor at the premises.

He suggested that he was working at the premises in a non-designated role only, in relation to CCTV installations, but this claim was refuted by the premises management.

The bench stated at the sentencing: “This matter was a significant issue as a door supervisor is a person with [responsibility for] the well-being, regulation, and control of members of the public.

"You knew you did not have a valid licence but carried on over a sustained period until stopped. That shows a disregard for the law and for those you were meant to be protecting.”