Wales will become one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph on Sunday (September 17).

Ahead of Sunday's change a list of "enforcement sites" has been revealed by GoSafe where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.

GoSafe said: "Enforcement will take place where it is needed to keep roads and communities safe, and will be carried out through a combination of mobile enforcement vehicles and fixed cameras, as is the case now."

How fast are you driving? From 17th September, most 30mph limits will change to 20mph in Wales. Education, engagement and enforcement will be in place to keep our streets safe for all of us. #ReadyFor20mph — Welsh Government Transport (@WGTransport) September 4, 2023

Full list of speed cameras in place to monitor new 20mph speed limit in Pembrokeshire

"Enforcement sites" have been revealed where mobile and fixed cameras will be set up to monitor drivers and make sure they are following the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads.

The areas in Pembrokeshire where you will find speed cameras monitoring the new 20mph speed limit are:

Ysgol Glan Cleddau

Tavernspite Community Primary School

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School

Johnston Community Primary School

Monkton Primary School

B4546 The Moorings, St Dogmaels

St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels

Stepaside School, Kilgetty

