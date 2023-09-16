The full list of sites in Wales where speed cameras will be in place to monitor the new 20mph speed limit from Sunday has been revealed.
Wales will become one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph on Sunday (September 17).
Ahead of Sunday's change a list of "enforcement sites" has been revealed by GoSafe where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.
GoSafe said: "Enforcement will take place where it is needed to keep roads and communities safe, and will be carried out through a combination of mobile enforcement vehicles and fixed cameras, as is the case now."
"Enforcement sites" have been revealed where mobile and fixed cameras will be set up to monitor drivers and make sure they are following the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads.
The areas in Pembrokeshire where you will find speed cameras monitoring the new 20mph speed limit are:
- Ysgol Glan Cleddau
- Tavernspite Community Primary School
- Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School
- Johnston Community Primary School
- Monkton Primary School
- B4546 The Moorings, St Dogmaels
- St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels
- Stepaside School, Kilgetty
The speed limit will change to 20mph on residential roads across Wales on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
