Carnivals are a staple of summers in towns and villages all across the UK and Pembrokeshire is no exception, with many taking place over the summer months.

Here we look deep into the Western Telegraph archives to bring you some summer fun of carnivals from across the county over the last century.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Letterston AFC's World Cup themed float for the 2014 Letterston carnival

Haverfordwest walking carnival 2012.

Narberth Walking Carnival 2012. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The 'Royal Family' at Newport Carnival in 2016.

An old carnival queen horse and cart in Pembroke Dock, C N Thomas Coll

Old Milford carnival picture. Picture: Jeff Dunn

