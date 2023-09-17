AS the summer has come to an end and the cooler autumn weather is approaching, we thought we would keep the summer alive a bit more by looking back at carnival seasons.

Carnivals are a staple of summers in towns and villages all across the UK and Pembrokeshire is no exception, with many taking place over the summer months.

Here we look deep into the Western Telegraph archives to bring you some summer fun of carnivals from across the county over the last century.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Western Telegraph: Letterston AFC's World Cup themed float for the 2014 Letterston carnivalLetterston AFC's World Cup themed float for the 2014 Letterston carnival

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest walking carnival 2012.Haverfordwest walking carnival 2012.

Western Telegraph: Narberth Walking Carnival 2012. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyNarberth Walking Carnival 2012. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: The 'Royal Family' at Newport Carnival in 2016.The 'Royal Family' at Newport Carnival in 2016.

Western Telegraph: An old carnival queen horse and cart in Pembroke Dock, C N Thomas CollAn old carnival queen horse and cart in Pembroke Dock, C N Thomas Coll

Western Telegraph: Old Milford carnival picture. Picture: Jeff DunnOld Milford carnival picture. Picture: Jeff Dunn

