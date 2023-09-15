Fishguard Sea Cadets Commanding Officer (CO), Chris Peake, died suddenly on the evening of Friday, May 12 this year.

CO Lieutenant Peake was loved and respected by his cadets, their families and the wider community for his dedication, hard work and kindness.

Now Rachel Thomson and Kay Anstee, members of the Parents and Supporters Association of Fishguard Sea Cadets, are walking the full 186 miles length of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path to raise money for a bursary fund in Lieutenant Peake’s memory.

They set out last week and hope to finish the entire path tomorrow, Saturday, September 16.

“Chris was a hugely inspirational figure to countless young people including our own,” they said.

“One of Chris’s passions was that every cadet should have the opportunity of experiencing an offshore voyage.

“Chris worked tirelessly in obtaining bursaries for each Cadet to subsidise the cost of these voyages.”

The bursary is being set up in memory of Fishguard Sea Cadet leader Chris Peake (Image: Fishguard Sea Cadets)

Rachel and Kay plan to use the money raised through their walk to establish the Chris Peake Bursary Fund for Offshore Voyages.

“In this way for future years there will always be funds available for cadets towards the cost of offshore voyages in Chris’s name,” they said.

So far they have walked through last week’s heatwave and the weekend’s torrential rain. They have seen seals and their pups, had their fair share of blisters and taken a detour to avoid the firing at Castle Martin range.

They have camped, stayed in youth hostels and even stayed overnight at TS Skirmisher in Fishguard where Chris volunteered for more than three decades.

The pair hope to raise £2,500 to set up the bursary and are currently £2,045 towards their total.

You can donate by visiting justgiving.com/page/rachel-thomson-1692725555806 or by clicking on the link above.