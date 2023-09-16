THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is marine life.

We received more than a dozen submissions of various marine wildlife, including seals, jellyfish, eels and hermit crabs and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Barrel jellyfish in Fishguard Harbour.Barrel jellyfish in Fishguard Harbour. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Happy seal.Happy seal. (Image: Alice Kilner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: 'Make sure you get my good side'.'Make sure you get my good side'. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Hermit crabHermit crab (Image: Sara Josey (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Jellyfish on Newport beachJellyfish on Newport beach (Image: Cynthia Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Harbour porpoiseHarbour porpoise (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.