We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is marine life.

We received more than a dozen submissions of various marine wildlife, including seals, jellyfish, eels and hermit crabs and here are just a few of our favourites.

Barrel jellyfish in Fishguard Harbour. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Happy seal. (Image: Alice Kilner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

'Make sure you get my good side'. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Hermit crab (Image: Sara Josey (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Jellyfish on Newport beach (Image: Cynthia Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Harbour porpoise (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

