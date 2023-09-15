Large areas around Cwmbran Magistrates and Newport Magistrates have been closed off due to the bomb threat with multiple emergency services on the scene.

In Newport, streets including Frederick Street, George Street Bridge and underpass, Lower Dock Street and Usk Way have all been closed.

Following our live blog of the incident here

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



The following roads are closed Frederick Street, George Street Bridge and underpass, Lower Dock Street and Usk Way Newport. The roads in between are also closed.



Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/K98hg5bAnx — Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) September 15, 2023

A Gwent police spokesperson said the devices have not yet ben found.

"We received reports that explosive devices had been left at the magistrates court premises belonging to the court service in Cwmbran and Newport on Friday, September 15.

"The buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution, and a 100m cordon is now in place.

"Specially-trained officers and our police dogs are currently searching the buildings.

"No device has been located so far."