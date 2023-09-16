Belle’s Story charity is hosting Belle’s Ball at Wolfscastle Country Hotel on the evening of September 23.

Belle's Story was set up in memory of Wolfscastle's Belle Curran, who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old.

During her lifetime Belle, along with her family friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well as increasing awareness of organ donation.

Belle's Story has continued that work and also helps make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families.

The ball is one of the charity’s fundraising highlights.

This year entertainment will be provided by soul, funk and Motown band The Connections whose set will include songs from Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones and even Lizzo. There will also be a musician.

The mouth-watering menu will include chicken satay, beef Bourguignon Paneer Korma curry, mango and passionfruit parfait, exotic fruit salsa and coconut and lime sorbet.

The evening is Great Gatsby themed and will include a fundraising auction with dozens of amazing goodies up for grabs as well as a raffle.

Tickets cost £35 a person and are available from Eventbrite.

However, you can win four free tickets, worth a total of £140 by going to the link below on the Belle’s Story Charity Facebook; www.facebook.com/bellesstorycharityofficial, page and liking, sharing and commenting.