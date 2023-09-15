Their visit was arranged as part of the Welsh Beer Tasting Reception organised by the All-Party Beer Group.

The event brought together a large number of quality brewers and micro-brewers from all across Wales including Mark and Emma Evans from St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery .

The couple, who are both passionate about their farming roots, knew that in order to sustain their family farm, they had to start thinking outside the box and so in 2018, thanks to a grant from the Welsh Government Food Business Initiative and many hours of discussion, they began restoring and diversifying the old farmhouse into a micro-brewery.

And in November 2020 the St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery began brewing its very first beers.

Since then the company has gone from strength to strength, winning a host of awards both locally and nationally.

“Mark and Emma have done a brilliant job in getting a new line of genuinely local beers on our shelves in Pembrokeshire, using homegrown ingredients wherever possible, and I’m very much looking forward to visiting them in St Davids very soon,” commented Stephen Crabb.