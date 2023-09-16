Zamurd Hussain was found guilty in January of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis..

The court previously heard that officers stopped a vehicle as it drove through Monkton and, upon speaking to Hussain – who was a passenger – they smelt cannabis emanating from inside.

Hussain threw a black bag out of the vehicle, which was found to contain a “substantial amount” of cannabis.

He was also found guilty of acquiring criminal property after being found with £1,500 in cash.

Hussain, previously of Ramsden Court in Monkton, was handed a total 21-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Swansea Crown Court on February 13.

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings have been launched to recover money that Hussain, now of Cross Park in Pembroke Dock, had earned by selling cannabis.

It had been agreed that Hussain profited to the sum of £15,000, but it had been contested whether the £1,500 seized was his or belonged to his sister.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini told the court that it was accepted that this money did belong to Hussain’s sister, and so the available amount that could be seized from him was a nominal figure of £1.

Hussain was also accused of failing to turn up to appointments that were part of his suspended sentence – relating to appointments on March 28 and April 4.

He denied breaching his suspended sentence, with defence counsel Hannah George arguing that Hussain had not received a letter about the first appointment after recently moving house, and that he had agreed with his probation worker that he could work overtime instead of attending the second appointment.

His probation worker denied this when she gave evidence.

The court heard that Hussain later gave a backdated sick note to cover the missed appointments.

With the two contrasting accounts, Judge Paul Thomas said the issue was “entirely a question of who was more creditable”.

“I do not find Mr Hussain a creditable witness in any way,” he said.

“Mr Hussain’s been ducking and diving in an attempt to thwart the order he was under.

“Although he was given a great deal of latitude, he took advantage of that.

“Clearly he is a man who thinks he can talk his way out of anything.

“I don’t believe a word of what he says.”

Judge Thomas jailed Hussain for 15 months after activating his suspended sentence.