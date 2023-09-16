The Access Group – an independent charity - has historically been supported by the Access Officer at Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC).

The Access Officer and group members promoted improved access to services and facilities for disabled people in the county.

It encouraged councils, developers and businesses to subscribe to the social model of disability and the principles of inclusive design so that everyone, including disabled people, could enjoy the same facilities equally.

Trustees of the charity made the decision to disband last year and decided to donate the remaining funds in the charity bank account in memory of former access officer, Alan Hunt.

Alan worked at PCC from 2003 until his death in October 2019 and was a huge supporter of the beach wheelchair and outdoor access initiatives. His wife, Frances Hunt, joined group trustees for a cheque presentation on Thursday September 7 at County Hall.

Access officer Jessica Hatchett said: “While I am sad to see the end of the Access Group, I am thrilled that we have been able to make such a substantial donation to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

“The majority of the money came from donations in Alan’s memory so I’m pleased it will help support something he was so passionate about. It was also lovely that Frances was able to join us and see the fantastic equipment for herself.”

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority beach wheelchair and outdoor mobility co-ordinator, Angela Robinson added: “We are extremely grateful for this kind donation, which will go towards purchasing equipment that will help more people access Pembrokeshire’s great outdoors, something Alan worked so hard to do over so many years.”

The £528.93 donation will be used towards buying an all-terrain rollator which is specifically designed to give users a safer, more stable base to walk with.

A full list of available equipment can be found on the National Park website. Alternatively, call 01646 624800.