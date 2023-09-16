Silverdale Lodge, which provides temporary supported accommodation to adults who have been experiencing homelessness, runs classes to help residents hone their cooking skills.

In weekly lessons residents can learn the basics of budgeting and cooking for themselves, ready for when they move into a home of their own.

This week Castell Howard, a local food supplier, generously donated supplies for everyone in Silverdale Lodge to cook up a storm and share a Sunday roast together.

With 30 chickens, numerous large boxes of frozen vegetables and potatoes, numerous boxes of Yorkshire puddings and even apple pies and ice cream for dessert, it was a brilliant opportunity to feast and learn new skills.

Tracy Mills, senior support worker at Nacro Silverdale Lodge, said: “Things like this make a huge difference to our residents as they often miss things like a roast dinner, and being able to socialise.

“To be able to facilitate a Sunday roast with the help of staff means the world to people who have lived life with very little.

“Everyone was over the moon.

Tia*,18, is a resident at Silverdale, after becoming homeless as a teenager.

“It’s amazing here, it’s so nice to be able to do things with people. It’s like family," she said.

“The staff are so helpful, and they really want to see you succeed and get back on your feet, with your own place to live. Things like this cooking class help me develop the skills I’ll need when that happens.”

Nacro is a social justice charity working across England and Wales that began the Silverdale Lodge homelessness service in 2022, helping those who are experiencing homelessness by offering temporary housing with support to help them on their way to independent living in their own home.