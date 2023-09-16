Ian Cox, 41, of Foley Way, Haverfordwest, admitted fishing otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 6.

He admitted that on May 28, he fished or took fish from Carfan Fishery, Whitford, otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of rod and line.

He was ordered to pay £146 fine, £58 surcharge and £127.30 costs.

A man from Slough was also recently in court for illegal fishing in Pembrokeshire.

Gus Ramackers, 58, of Claire Road, Taplow, Slough, also admitted fishing otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 6.

He admitted that on May 28, he fished or took fish from Holgan Coarse Fishery in Llawhaden, Haverfordwest, otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of rod and line.

He was ordered to pay £146 fine, £58 surcharge and £127.30 costs.