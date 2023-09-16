A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined after being caught fishing illegally.
Ian Cox, 41, of Foley Way, Haverfordwest, admitted fishing otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 6.
He admitted that on May 28, he fished or took fish from Carfan Fishery, Whitford, otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of rod and line.
He was ordered to pay £146 fine, £58 surcharge and £127.30 costs.
A man from Slough was also recently in court for illegal fishing in Pembrokeshire.
Gus Ramackers, 58, of Claire Road, Taplow, Slough, also admitted fishing otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 6.
He admitted that on May 28, he fished or took fish from Holgan Coarse Fishery in Llawhaden, Haverfordwest, otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of rod and line.
He was ordered to pay £146 fine, £58 surcharge and £127.30 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here