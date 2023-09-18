TWO PEMBROKESHIRE men have been ordered to pay thousands in unpaid child support.
None of the men can be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the children.
The first man, from Martletwy, was ordered to pay a total of £3,738.07 for unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between November 26, 2019, and April 17, 2023.
The second man, from Tenby, was ordered to pay £7,297.48 for unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between January 22, 2022, and May 5, 2023.
Cardiff Magistrates Court granted the orders on September 7 after being satisfied that they were liable to make the payments, had not made the payments and had been given plenty of notice for summons.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here