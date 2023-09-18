None of the men can be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the children.

The first man, from Martletwy, was ordered to pay a total of £3,738.07 for unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between November 26, 2019, and April 17, 2023.

The second man, from Tenby, was ordered to pay £7,297.48 for unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period between January 22, 2022, and May 5, 2023.

Cardiff Magistrates Court granted the orders on September 7 after being satisfied that they were liable to make the payments, had not made the payments and had been given plenty of notice for summons.