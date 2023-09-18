The men were accused of drug dealing, dangerous driving, criminal damage, controlling behaviour and shoplifting.

They were jailed for a total of 11 years and eight months between them.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

Maximus Goldsworthy

‘Successful chef’ Maximus Goldsworthy was jailed for dealing cocaine, cannabis and MDMA across Pembrokeshire over a 14-month period.

Officers found 47.22 grams of cocaine, 433.8 grams of cannabis, and £8,100 in cash an address Goldsworthy shared with his then-partner on Chestnut Way in Milford Haven on May 7, 2021. He was not home at the time, but was arrested in June.

On April 1 last year, police were called to an address in Haverfordwest after reports of a man firing a handgun at some bins.

Maximus Goldsworthy was jailed after admitting a series of offences over a 14-month period. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Upon their arrival, Goldsworthy admitted to officers having a BB gun in his bag. Also in the bag was a list of names and phone numbers on – a drugs tick list – cash and more ball bearings.

The address Goldsworthy and his partner shared, on West Street in Fishguard, was searched, and 14.6 grams of cannabis was found. Drug-related messages and notes were also found on the Goldsworthy and his two co-defendants’ phones.

And on June 24 last year, police pulled over a car in which Goldsworthy was a passenger. They noticed he had white powder around his nose. When searched, he had £4,983.35 in cash, 146 MDMA tablets, and 95 grams of cannabis on him, and his mobile phone was seized and was found to have drug-related messages on it.

Goldsworthy, 22, was jailed for a total of four and a half years.

Anthony Marshall

‘Obsessive’ Anthony Marshall left his ex-partner fearing for her life after bombarding her with calls and texts and monitoring her phone and who she spoke to.

Marshall was jailed for 16 months for engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship between July 25 and 30 following his release from prison.

Sentencing him, Judge Huw Rees said: “You were possessive and controlling to the point of being obsessive.

“You constantly questioned her movements and who she associated with. You were jealous of her.”

Anthony Marshall's victim said she believed he was capable of killing her. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Marshall installed WhatsApp on the complainant’s phone – against her wishes – so he could monitor whether she was online or had seen his messages.

He would “bombard” the complainant with messages when she was out on her own, and called her between 10 and 50 times a day. When she was working, he would demand to video call her and – while she was serving customers – would accuse her of speaking to other men.

He also demanded to be shown the CCTV footage from the shop to check she was not talking to any men, and would also follow her in to the toilet to “make sure she wasn’t meeting anyone in there”.

On July 30, when she was talking to a female friend, Marshall demanded proof that she wasn’t talking to a man and – even after speaking to the woman – said he was coming to the shop.

The complainant locked up the shop, and went to a friend’s house, and contacted her domestic violence support worker. While an officer was speaking to her, Marshall continued to call her throughout.

“I’m so scared of Anthony,” she said. “I fear he will kill me.

“I never thought he would lay a hand on me.

“Anthony is the type of person who could kill, especially when under the influence of drugs.”

The complainant was also granted a five-year restraining order.

Guy Bedford

Guy Bedford stashed £5,700 of cocaine in his underwear just months after leading police on a 100mph chase when three of his tyres had been punctured.

Police pulled over Bedford’s white Audi on the A483 near Crossgates on October 25, but Bedford sped off.

He was driving at speeds of 80 to 90mph and was drifiting across the road. After driving through the 50mph village of Fron at between 70 and 80mph, the police deployed a stinger which punctured three of his tyres.

Guy Bedford crashed his Audi in to wasteland after losing control and going over a roundabout. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

But Bedford carried on, topping 100mph, before he lost control approaching a roundabout. He went straight over the roundabout – destroying the signs – and crashed in to wasteland.

Bedford tried to make a run for it – leaving his passenger stranded – but was later found at the bottom of a ravine.

Just months later, police were called on an unrelated matter in Haverfordwest on January 7, which led them to searching Bedford’s address on North Court.

Inside, officers found “small snap bags containing white powder” – which turned out to be cocaine – as well cannabis at the address.

Guy Bedford stashed £5,700 cocaine in his underwear just months after leading police on a 100mph chase. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Three weeks later, on January 30, police carried out a “targeted stop” on an Audi TT that had travelled from Pembrokeshire to Swansea and Neath before returning to Pembrokeshire. Bedford was the passenger.

On the way to Carmarthen Police Station, Bedford admitted he had hidden drugs in his underwear. When officers pulled over and charged him with possession of cocaine, he said: “No, it’s possession with intent to supply”. He was charged with that instead.

Bedford tried to reach into his trousers to produce the drugs, telling officers he was concerned he would be late for his unborn baby’s baby shower. He had 57 grams of cocaine, worth around £5,700, stashed in his underwear.

Bedford, 26, was jailed for a total of four and a half years, and was banned from driving for two years following his release from prison. He will also have to take an extended driving test.

Brandon Farmer

Brandon Farmer was told to “grow up” by a judge as he was jailed for a series of offences against his ex-partner.

Farmer egged the victim’s car following an argument in February, and the pair then broke up.

He then started posting about her online, and when one of her friends asked him to stop, he made derogatory comments and threats to her, including threatening to “slit her throat”.

On April 3, Farmer showed up unannounced where his ex-partner was with friends and began making demands. When she went outside, she found he had thrown pink paint over her car.

After he was arrested, Farmer was released under investigation and barred from contacting the victim. However, he messaged her daily between May 10 to 13 attempting to get her to withdraw the allegations.

“You are 19 years old now but you have been acting like someone of 13 or 14,” Judge Paul Thomas told Farmer.

“You need to grow up.

“If a woman does not want to be in a relationship with you, that is her decision and her decision alone.

Farmer, 19, of Squirrel Walk in Pontarddulais, was jailed for a total of nine months for making threats to kill, two offences of criminal damage, and attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

Daniel Smith

Heroin addict Daniel Smith repeatedly raided three Co-op stores to fund his habit, all while subject to a community order for affray.

Smith stole from three Co-op stores in Swansea across July 15, August 13 and 15, and twice on August 20.

Daniel Smith stole from three Co-op stores to fund his heroin addiction. (Image: South Wales Police)

He took hundreds of pounds worth of goods, including jars of Nescafe instant coffee, meat, wine, a Cadbury’s Milk Tray, washing powder, shampoo, conditioner and skincare products.

As these offences took place while Smith was subject to a community order, he then had to be resentenced for the affray charge.

The court heard police were called at around 8.30pm on November 3 last year following reports of a confrontation between a group of people on Gurnos Road in Ystradgynlais.

Mobile phone footage played in court showed Smith threatening a man with a shovel, while the other man had a meat cleaver.

Smith was sentenced to three months for each theft, running concurrently, and an additional four months for the affray.