Police were called to the Texaco Garage in Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest on August 23 following reports that a Kia Ceed car had collided with another vehicle. There they discovered the driver, Milankumar Patel, 36, who works part-time at the Mace Stores in Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest.

“He appeared to be drunk and when spoken to by the officers, he made a full admission and said that he’d been drinking,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magisrates.

A roadside breath test carried out at the garage forecourt proved positive and Patel was conveyed to the police custody suite where further intoximeter tests were carried out. These gave the lowest reading of 85 mcg of alcohol. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan went on to say that in August 2021 Patel was disqualified from driving for 18 months for a similar conviction of drink-driving.

Meanwhile probation officer Julie Norman told magistrates that Patel’s alcohol intake began when he was a student.

“He developed an issue with alcohol when he was a student and then in employment, which developed through boredom,” she said.

Ms Norman said that Patel was previously employed as an audiologist.

“His job took him all over the country and he never really stopped in one place,” she said. “He’d go to work, come home in the evening and was consuming alcohol through boredom.”

Ms Norman said that Patel then decided to return to his parents and work for them on a part-time basis at the Mace Stores which they run in Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest.

“He attempted to address the issue, but he now needs some intervention,” added Ms Norman.

Milankumar Patel was disqualified from driving for 46 months.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

“You put yourself at risk and you put the community at risk,” said presiding magistrate Dr Iain Roberston-Steele when passing sentence.

“This is a very serious episode of drink-driving and the level of alcohol you consumed was significant. This is a very serious offence.

“You’re an intelligent man and life may seem desperate at this point. But you have the opportunity to turn things around.”

