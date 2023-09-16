Prior to lockdown Emma Howells, 45, ran her own upcycling and upholstery business. Despite her dyslexia, her business was beginning to take off.

But when the first national lockdown came, Emma lost her business overnight.

As a result she had to source different avenues of employment and having previously worked in the care sector, she secured a job in a care home at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emma’s commitment to her new job as a healthcare assistant meant she had to move out of her home to protect vulnerable family members. While working in the care home throughout the pandemic, she pursued several optional diplomas to continue her learning.

She has now been awarded the ‘Skills for Work’ Inspire! Award after quickly progressing from Healthcare Assistant all the way through to Deputy Care Home Manager.

But learning completely new skills as someone with dyslexia was challenging and Emma admits she still struggles with building relationships, she often sees things differently from others and is easily over-stimulated.

But in her role as a healthcare assistant at the Ashdale Care Home in Pembroke, Emma found a love for learning, and having received help from PRP Training has enrolled herself on several courses on a range of topics, including psychology.

Finally, when an opening for deputy manager recently came up at the care home, Emma decided to apply. Needless to say, she got the job.

Her manager, Neil James, commented: “From the start of her journey, Emma showed nothing but passion, dedication, compassion, and empathy which was very refreshing as we were battling a very different way of working due to the pandemic. Emma has a natural gift, and her desire to learn and develop led the way to her first promotion to care coordinator. She applied the same work ethic to that role, and as a result Emma now sits proudly beside me as my deputy manager.

“This is just the start of Emma’s journey and I very much look forward to seeing what she will achieve over the next 12 months.”

Emma is one of ten winners to be recognised at the 2023 Inspire! Awards.

Co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government, the Inspire! Awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence, and help communities to become vibrant and successful.