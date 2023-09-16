The offices, which are situated in a prime location on Charles Street with first floor views overlooking the Milford Waterway, offer 5,036 square feet of unfurnished space on a site that extends to just over a quarter of an acre.

The property also includes an enclosed yard area.

News that the station was going on the open market was first made in August when Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that Milford Haven and Saundersfoot stations would both be sold off by Dyfed-Powys Police. They stated their decision was ‘in line with wider changes that will modernise and improve the policing service in Pembrokeshire’.

But the closure has prompted widespread concern in Milford Haven as police officers are already tackling high levels of crime within the town.

"It's absolutely disgusting that a town the size of Milford Haven doesn't have a walk-in police station," commented once concerned resident on social media while others have described it as 'a damn disgrace' and 'a sad day, seeing one of Milford town's significant if not iconic buildings up for sale'.

The Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team was subsequently moved to a new base at Cedar Court on Haven’s Head Business Park, while Saundersfoot officers continue working from their base at Tenby Police Station.

The Milford station is one of four former south Wales police stations that are currently being sold by BP2 Property Consultants, the others being Kidwelly which is on the market for £165,000, Llanelli, which carries a £225,000 price tag and the formeer station in Wogan Terrace, Saundersfoot, which is £100,000.

Saundersfoot Station (Image: BP2)

BP2 Property Consultants state that the Milford station has refurbishment potential for both commercial and residential uses, subject to relevant planning consent. It comprises a three-storey building that provides accommodation on the lower ground, ground and first floors.

Milford Haven police station (Image: BP2)

A range of accommodation is provided which includes, offices, public reception, storage, former custody suite, garage and staff facilities.

“I want to reassure the local community that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and the residents and businesses in Milford Haven will see no difference,” commented Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis when the announcement was first made that the stations would be closing.

“This decision came after careful evaluation to make best use of resources and deliver an effective police service that meets the needs and expectations of our communities.

“The decision to close and sell the old station has also been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current station is no longer fit for purpose and is expensive to run.”

Virtual tours of each of the police stations are available on the BP2 Property Consultants website.