Unfased by the incredibly tough competition, Coleg Ceredigion hospitality lecturer Sam Everton scooped the winning chef title while the winning waiter was named as Carys Webster, who is a Chef-de-Rang (otherwise known as a section waiter) at the Grove of Narberth.

“I'm still in shock after winning YCYW Wales,” said a delighted Carys Webster.

“I came to the competition to expand my knowledge and learn as much as possible, and I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to compete alongside so many amazing people and hear their hospitality stories in the Welsh national round.

“I don't think my win will sink in for another few days, but I know I want to do Wales proud at the world finals in Monaco, and give it all we can as a team!”

After meeting their fellow competitors and undertaking a day of workshops, on the second morning the chef contestants had just four hours to prepare a three-course lunch from scratch to a table of discerning judge-guests, while the waiter contestants prepared the dining room, answered questions from judges and had to serve the meal and accompanying beverages smoothly.

The results were announced at a gala dinner later that evening at the Swansea.com stadium, after a raffle for the competition’s charity partner The Burnt Chef Project raised over £1000 to support mental health in the Hospitality industry.

“When I entered the competition I only expected some personal development and a bit of fun, so winning was a huge bonus,” said Sam Everton who also works part-time in the kitchens at ‘Y Seler’, Aberaeron.

“I’m honoured to be representing Wales on the global stage and I’m very happy to be paired with Carys. I look forward to working with her to deliver world class service and food, and hopefully we can bring back-to-back world championship trophies back home to Wales.”

This year’s competition was exceptionally close, with the judges commending all the contestants for the skills they exhibited over the course of the challenging two days.

Jane Byrd, who is the managing director of primary sponsors Compass Cymru said she’d been ‘blown away’ by the standards displayed throughout the competition.

“The talent that I’ve seen has been exceptional and the future is bright for all these finalists,” she said. “I wish them every success.”

The 2023 world finals will be held in Monaco on November 23 and 24.