Anthony Brunt, 72, of Coybal Farm, New Quay, was served a noticed on November 10, 2021, instructing him to isolate nine cows after veterinary inspectors concluded there was an ‘affected or suspected animal’ on site. The notice was served under the Tuberculosis (Wales) Order 2010.

Brunt pleaded guilty to four charges of failing to comply with the notice, including one of failing to comply with requirements for ‘facilitating their removal for slaughter’ when he appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Thursday, September 14.

He was fined a total of £9,000 but must also pay £7,000 costs and a £190 surcharge.

