A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms between 7am and 6pm tomorrow (Sunday, September 17).

Heavy showers are also forecast, which may lead to some localised flooding and disruption to travel.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Heavy rainf could also result in fast flowing or deep floodwater; where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be damaged.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northwards during Sunday. Some torrential downpours are possible, with a chance of 50-70 mm of rainfall accumulating in a few places, potentially in a few hours, although many areas will miss the worst. Lightning, hail and gusty winds are also possible hazards.