The elderly woman was making her way back to her flat in Milford Haven on the afternoon of August 23 when she sensed a person walking behind her.

That person was later identified as Class A drug user Marion Picton.

“The 84-year-old asked the defendant if she was going into her block [of flats], and the defendant replied that she was,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

But when the pensioner reached her home, she discovered that a gold Parker ballpoint pen which had been given to her shortly before her son’s death had been stolen, together with her purse containing cash, a book of first class stamps and her bank card.

“The impact this has had on the woman has been considerable,” said Sian Vaughan.

“Since the incident, she’s been experiencing sleepless nights, waking up feeling anxious and worried, and thinking how easy it was for this woman to steal her purse.”

Ms Vaughan then read a victim impact statement from the 84-year-old woman.

“I’ve only been able to leave my flat twice since this incident and I find myself feeling very anxious and nervous when people are around me,” she said.

“I no longer feel comfortable.

“I’ve worked hard all my life but I feel I can no longer live the life that I was living.

“The pen had a tremendous sentimental value, as it had been given to me prior to the death of one of my sons. This meant more to me than anything else in the world.”

Ms Vaughan said that the stolen pen has never been recovered.

Marion Picton, 44, of Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from the 84-year-old as a well as four additional charges of theft from shops in Milford Haven.

She admitted stealing deodorant items valued at £20.30 from One Stop Shop on June 29; meat valued at £86.10 from Tesco on July 22; household items and food valued at £7.50 from CKs on July 29 and meat valued at £100 from Lidl on August 7. She also admitted possessing a Class A controlled dug, namely ten 10mg Morphine tablets, when police carried out a search of her property on August 30.

Probation Officer Julie Norman informed magistrates that Picton’s offending is linked to her Class A substance misuse.

“She’s had opportunities in the past to have assistance with these issues, but she’s failed to comply,” said Ms Norman.

“We’re in a situation today where her offending is in relation to Class A drug abuse.

“These are serious offences that clearly cross the custody threshold and I’m concerned that she isn’t motivated to take steps.”

This was endorsed by Picton’s solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd.

“This is the worst she’s ever been,” he told the court. “Her drug abuse is crippling.”

After considering Julie Norman’s report, magistrates agreed to an adjournment enabling an assessment to be carried out by the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service prior to her sentencing.

“A custodial sentence is very much on the agenda,” said presiding magistrate Dr Iain Robertson-Steele.

“Be under no illusion that this is a very serious matter, and you could be going to prison.”

Sentencing was adjourned to September 27 and Picton was released on conditional bail, the conditions being not to enter CKs, Lidl, One Stop Shop and Tesco in Milford Haven.

