Campaigners fear the move will mark the end of ‘having socialism in power in Wales’ while two of the trial roads in Monmouthshire reverted to 30mph just months after the new 20mph zones were introduced. The local authority claimed the 20mph limits made congestion worse.

Petitions have now been set up urging the Welsh Government to rescind its decision and remove what it describes as ‘the disastrous 20mph law’.

Last year St Dogmaels, which is situated near Cardigan, was named as one of eight areas in Wales to trial the new 20mph limit, and research has indicated a ‘substantial behaviour change’ in motorists' habits.

84 per cent of vehicles now travel at, or below, 24mph following the 20mph speed limit introduction which marks a 50 per cent increase on previous figures.

The lower speed restrictions are also reported to increase the number of children who choose to walk, cycle, and scooter to school.

Earlier this year a St Dogmaels motorist said the pilot 20mph zone prevented him from hitting a 12-year-old boy who ran across the road in front of his car.

The boy was crossing the road after another motorist signalled for him to proceed. As a result, the boy failed to see a car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the oncoming car was obeying the new 20mph limit and as a result he was able to brake in time.

“This basically saved my son’s life as he didn’t hit him because he was doing 20mph,” the boy’s mother was reported saying in a BBC interview.

The driver of the car said that had he been travelling at 30mph, he was have been unable to stop in time.

Welsh ministers say the 20mph (32km/h) limit will reduce deaths and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle. They also state the £32.5m cost to rollout the new nationwide speed limit was "outweighed" by reduced impact on the NHS and emergency services, which one study said could save £92m a year.

The United Nations, environmental and road safety groups have backed the move but opposing politicians have declared it a "war on motorists and a Welsh government-commissioned consultation found more were against the speed limit than in support of it.

One of the Labour-led government's own documents said longer journeys could cause a "substantial" economic disadvantage while the UK government's House of Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt, called the new 20mph default limit "insane" and said it was "punishing" motorists.

The Welsh Conservatives said they were in favour of a 20mph limit outside schools, hospitals and care homes - but called the blanket rollout "disastrous, frankly ludicrous and a war on motorists".