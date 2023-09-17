Cars have already begun arriving at the County Show Ground, Haverfordwest, in readiness for the start of the run at 10.30am.

They will then follow the A487 in blocks of 30, travelling through Solva, St Davids, Goodwick, Fishguard and Newport, before they finish at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw at around midday.

The Pembrokeshire Car Run Route (Image: Western Telegraph)

The Paul Sartori Pembrokeshire Car Run is now in its 24th year, after being started by keen classic car enthusiasts, Jeff and Sian Edwards. Even though the couple remain regular participants, the event is now run by the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The Western Telegraph will be covering the event throughout the morning, and the team will even be taking part by driving their own little MG Midget, otherwise known as Mr Magoo.

Follow us live on Facebook, just before 10.30am this morning.

Happy motoring, Pembrokeshire!