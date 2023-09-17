Within hours of the new speed limits being introduced on Sunday, September 17, a van began travelling around Ceredigion removing the new 20 mph signs from towns including Cribyn, Llanon and Aberaeron.

“Whatever people’s views are on the introduction of the 20 mph speed limit in Wales, Ceredigion County Council has received the funds to erect the signs on behalf of the Welsh Government,” commented Ceredigion county councillor and Aberaeron town councillor, Elizabeth Evans.

“Everyone has an opinion on these signs, but Ceredigion County Council has had to erect them as a result of a Welsh government decision.

“And the authority will only be given that funding once.

"So whoever was in Aberaeron this morning taking down the 20mph signs – you are not clever, but you’re just adding to the council tax burden of the Ceredigion Council tax payers.”

The cost of bringing in the new signs has been estimated at around £33m, with relevant sums being apportioned to each local authority to remove the old 30mph signs and replace them with the new ones.

But the Welsh government claims the expenditure will be offset by improved road safety and a reduction in average speeds that could result in a £58m saving over 30 years because of reduced emergency service demand and subsequent hospital treatment.

Meanwhile local residents are questioning whether the new 20mph limit is needed in Aberaeron.

“Aberaeron is impossible to traverse at 20mph when it’s busy, so there’s no need at all to lower the limit, as this is what it already is in the centre,” commented one resident.

“The overwhelming majority of drivers drive at a sensible speed for the conditions. The ones that don’t, they take not the blindest bit of notice anyway."

Meanwhile the Welsh government has pledged to "continuously review the impact" of its new default 20mph speed limit.

After a lively and angry debate on Wednesday, a Plaid Cymru amendment calling for the impact of the change to be "continuously reviewed" passed with the backing of Labour ministers and backbenchers.

Conservative Member of the Senedd (MS) Tom Giffard accused the Welsh government of a "war on motorists", while Labour and Plaid Cymru accused the Welsh Conservatives of populism and political opportunism.

While the Welsh Conservatives agree that the speed limit should be set at 20mph outside schools and hospitals, the party is opposed to setting that as the default limit on all restricted roads.

As well as calling on ministers to "continuously review" the impact of the change, the amended motion called on the government to "empower local authorities to make any further exemptions and provide local authorities with adequate funding to facilitate the introduction of new limits".

It was passed by 38 votes to 15.