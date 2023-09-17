The grim weather warnings issed by the Met Office did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the motorists as they revved in anticpation for the send-off by Haverfordwest mayor, Cllr Jill Owens and the chairman of the Pembrokeshire Agrictulral Society, Brian Jones, MBE.

"It's wonderful to see so many vehicles turn out to support us once again this year," commented event chairman, Phil Thompson.

"The effort that everyone puts into the Paul Sartori Pembrokshire Car Run is incredible. And that extends right through from the organisors and marshals to the motorists, and of course the spectators who visit the showground but who also turn out along the route."

This year's run followed the A478 from Haverfordwest through to Solva and on to St Davids before heading north to Goodwick, Fishguard and Newport. The run ended at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw.

Now in its 24th year, the event was established by Jeff and Sian Edwards who remain keen supporters.

"What Jeff and Sian have given to the event over the years is exceptional," added Phil Thompson.

"The Run really is a fantastic day for Pembrokeshire and we're so grateful to everyone for the support they give us, year on year."

The Paul Sartori Pembrokeshire Car Run was sponsored this year by the Western Telegraph, and the news team joined in the celebrations in their little 1979 MG Midget.

The Western Telegraph's little 1979 MG Midget, driven by Joe Absalom (Image: Western Telegraph)

Father and son Eric Nicholas in his Frog eye sprite, and James in his Lamborghini (Image: Western Telegraph)

On a day like today, who cares if it's dirty! (Image: Western Telegraph)