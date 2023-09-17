Her voyage formed part of ‘The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin:Series Premiere' which will air on Monday evening (September 18).

The episode features Falcon boss and skipper Ffion and her trainee Sophie, taking Caroline around Ramsey Sound, exploring between Ramsey Island and the mainland.

“Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has so much to offer but the real jewel in its crown is the coastline,” commented Caroline Quentin following her trip.

Extending to 640 acres in size, Ramsey is owned and run by the RSPB as a bird reserve.

Ramsey Island (Image: RSPB)

It was designated as a national nature reserve in 1996 as its cliffs, which reach up to 400ft (120m) high, are seen as a perfect place for breeding seabirds, while its secluded beaches are home to Atlantic seals.

The island's nesting birds include kittiwakes, shearwaters, peregrines and choughs, with a large number of migrating birds resting there during the spring and autumn.

The RSPB bought the island as a result of its importance as a breeding site for a number of nationally rare species of bird, most notably the Chough.

The island is an SPA – Special Protection Area (an EU directive on the conservation of wild birds), and the surrounding waters and inter-tidal zone are covered by the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC (Special Area of Conservation). It is also aSite of Special Scientific Interest.

The ‘The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin:Series Premiere' will follow the tv presenter around some of the UK’s National Parks, and introduce viewers to some of the amazing activities that can be done there.

In the pilot episode she will travel to Pembrokeshire Coast as well as the Peak District.

Beginning in the Lake District, Caroline then joins a walking group in the Yorkshire Dales and ends her trip in the Cairngorms and Dartmoor.

The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin: Series Premiere will be shown on Monday, September 18, at 9pm on More4.