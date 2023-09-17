The search involved the police, the coastguards and members of the Tenby RNLI Lifeboat crew.

“The seas were choppy and there was a considerable amount of rain,” said one of the crew members.

The call came at around 5.10am on Sunday morning, September 17.

The search was initially confined to the shoreline. Using powerful searchlights and night vision equipment, the lifeboat crew focussed on the area leading along the beach as far as Giltar. The police and the HM Tenby coastguard continued searching the shore.

As the lifeboat began its second leg of the search, police spotted the casualty in shallow water in front of the slipway on South beach.

“All the search units then headed to that area and the inshore lifeboat was asked to relaunch because this is capable of operating in much shallower water and surf, if need be,” added the lifeboat member.

However before the inshore lifeboat had the chance to launch, a call came from police officers confirming that the casualty was now in their care and needed no further assistance from the lifeboat crew.