The event at Scolton Manor was organised by the West Wales Morris Minor Owners’ Club and attracted a good turn-out, despite an adverse weather forecast.

The Morris Minor – affectionately known as the ‘Moggie’ - has been voted Britain’s most popular classic car.

Both Morris Minor saloons and estates were on show. (Image: Maurice Vandervelden)

It was launched in 1948 as an economy family car, when it could be bought for under £400, and was in production for two decades.

Around 40 Morris Minors – including its estate version, the iconic wood-framed Traveller – took part in the Scolton event, where they were joined by around 30 other classic cars.

A date with Miranda

The date of the show - Sunday September 9 - was actually planned around the appearance in Pembrokeshire of a very special Morris Minor, named Miranda.

The bright yellow car has been donated to the Morris Minor Owners’ Club by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie – which is also marking its 75th anniversary this year.

Miranda is decked out in Marie Curie-themed livery. (Image: Maurice Vandervelden)

Miranda travels the country promoting Marie Curie and collecting money for the charity.

'Excellent display'





Entry to the show was free for all classic cars, while the general public paid the normal Scolton Manor charges.

The secretary of the West Wales Morris Minor Owners’ Club, Ken James, said: “The show was a tremendous success, especially considering the weather forecast predicting thundery showers.

Who remembers the Morris Minor's role as a police car? (Image: Maurice Vandervelden)

“The rain may have put some people off, but we still had an excellent display of Morris Minors of all types and ages, plus a good collection of classic cars as well.

“I wonder when was the last time - if at all - that West Wales saw such a collection of Morris Minors all in one place?”

It's clear to see the care and attention that these Moggies have been given by their owners. (Image: Maurice Vandervelden)

Although the show was intended to be a one-off event, it was so well-received that people are already asking whether it will be staged again next year.

Thanks to all

Mr James added his thanks to everyone who had made the event such a success.

Other classic car marques, including this eye-catching Mini - were also represented. (Image: Maurice Vandervelden)

“A big thank you to Mark Thomas, who runs Scolton Manor, for his help and co-operation in organising the show and also to Emyr Phillips for his help, commentary and interviewing the drivers of just about every car during the day in both English and Welsh.

“A special thank you to birthday boy Jeff Edwards for his input and experience in organising Pembrokeshire County Runs for many years.

A great plate on this well-polished entrant. (Image: Maurice Vandervelden)

“Thanks also to our members for helping with the setting up and dismantling as well as stewarding all day.”