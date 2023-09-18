The supermarket’s toy sale will see prices of toys drop and only customers with a Tesco Clubcard can take advantage of the deals.

Almost 100 toys will be included in the sale from brands such as Barbie, Pokémon, Fisher Price, Peppa Pig, Bluey, 5 Surprise, Marvel and Hot Wheels.

That’s not all though as Clubcard holders can save elsewhere too with up to 40% off licensed specials including Marvel Hulkbuster, Star Wars Tie Bomber, and Minecraft Abandoned Village and Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM and Lego Technic Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

This Stickle Bricks Super Builder set will be discounted (Image: Tesco)

Sale highlights include:

5 Surprise Mini Brands 4 Pack - was £30, now £15

Rainbocorns Combo Pack - was £30, now £15

Stickle Bricks Super Builder – was £28, now £14

Clemontonti 48 Soft Blocks- was £32, now £16

Red Bull Radio Control Racing Car - was £35, now £17.50

Evo Balance Bike with Character – was £50, now £25

Tesco Toy Category Manager, Anne Borrett said: “There will be exciting toys for children of all ages with plenty of choice in the most popular categories including pre-school items, dolls, collectables, vehicles, plush and games.

“We hope the sale will help parents not only find some toy bargains for their kids but also spread the cost of Christmas.

“There are great offers on many toys in our stores, including all the top brands such as Barbie, Lego, Disney, Hot Wheels, 5 Surprise and Fisher Price, with something for kids of all ages.”

When is the half-price toy sale and when does it end?





The Tesco half price toy sale will start on Monday, September 18 and will end on Wednesday, November 1.

The sale for selected LEGO toys at 40% off runs from Thursday, September 14 until Wednesday, October 25.