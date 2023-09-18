Daniel Byrne-Crowley is accused of making the image on August 5, 2012.

It is alleged that on the same day he made 11 Category B images of a child, and ten Category C images of a child. All offences are alleged to have taken place in Pembroke Dock.

Byrne-Crowley, of Swily Road, Dublin, faces a fourth charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16 years of age, again in Pembroke Dock, between June 22, 2019 and September 22, 2020.

Last week Byrne-Crowley appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he denied all four charges.

Following a request by the Crown Prosecution Service, magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case and submitted each charge to Swansea Crown Court, where trial proceedings will commence on October 13.

Daniel Byrne-Crowley was released on unconditional bail.