The game started at a frantic pace and Narberth were slow getting out of the blocks. The home team soon nudged ahead with an early penalty (3-0) but the Otters responded with a fine try from their first attacking move of the match when wing Geraint Llewellyn crossed in the corner for an unconverted try (3-5).

Narberth seemed to incur the wrath of the referee at several breakdown situations with the home team being granted several penalties, one of which was eventually converted to push Bonymaen back into the lead (6-5).

The Otters spent most of the first half encamped near their line but strong and determined defence was managing to keep the home team from scoring, much to the disappointment of the vociferous home crowd.

Captain Tom Powell was Man of the Match. (Image: Narberth RFC)

Eventually, however, the pressure told and from quick ball at a scrum the Bonymaen fly half darted over the line for a converted try to stretch the lead to 13-5. Narberth finished the half again defending their line and the Otters supporters were fearing the worst.

However a stern talking to at half time from head coach Liam Gadd seemed to do the trick and the Otters started the second half with renewed vigour. Within minutes a catch and drive at the lineout saw No.8 Roy Osborn drive over the line for a try converted by Ashley Sutton to reduce the arrears to 13-12.

Bonymaen spent the next 20 minutes again battering the Otters line but some excellent tackling in defence and eventually a few turnovers at the lineout saw the Otters ease the pressure and move into the Bonymaen half of the field.

Sutton then missed a penalty, but a kick out of defence by the home team saw Sutton catch the ball and dash downfield. He collected his own kick ahead and then slipped the ball inside to the supporting Lewys Gibby who scored near the posts and Sutton converted to put the Otters ahead 13-19.

Bonymaen refused to give up and there was another ten minutes of great defence from the Otters before Sutton eventually put the game beyond doubt with a further penalty 13-22 which completed the scoring.

The Otters will be pleased to come away with a win from the home of last season’s Division 1 West Central Champions but will know that an improved performance will be required if they are to win the local derby in Crymych next Saturday in the first round of the Championship Cup competition.