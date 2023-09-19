Letterston Carnival took place on Saturday, September 9, after being postponed from earlier in the summer due to horrendous weather conditions.

The September date turned out just right, coming at the end of a week of glorious weather.

The carnival assembled on Letterston Village Green where the crowning ceremony took place.

Presidents of the day Lyn and Beryl Thomas presented a tiara and Miss Letterston sash to Holly Hill, her attendants were FFion Jenkins, Chantelle Boswell, Mia Parry and Jazmyn Evans.

Crowns were then presented to the Carnival King and Queen, Harry Jones and Amelia Hedley who were attended by princes Rafe Smyth, Beau Parry and princesses Thea Smyth, Izzy Baker and Carys Owen.

The procession was led through the village to Letterston Memorial Hall field where attendees enjoyed stalls and games and refreshments.

MC for the afternoon was Martin Spain.

After judging the fancy dress, Lowri Jones’s school of dance put on a wonderful performance.

“The committee would like to thank everyone for attending,” said committee member Babs Johnson. “It really was a wonderful day.”

The winners of the fancy dress competitions were as follows: