It was worth the wait for some September sunshine.

Letterston Carnival took place on Saturday, September 9, after being postponed from earlier in the summer due to horrendous weather conditions.

The September date turned out just right, coming at the end of a week of glorious weather.

Western Telegraph: Super heroes in a trailer!

The carnival assembled on Letterston Village Green where the crowning ceremony took place.

Presidents of the day Lyn and Beryl Thomas presented a tiara and Miss Letterston sash to Holly Hill, her attendants were FFion Jenkins, Chantelle Boswell, Mia Parry and Jazmyn Evans.

Western Telegraph: Miss Letterston Holly Hill and her attendants were FFion Jenkins, Chantelle Boswell, Mia Parry and

Crowns were then presented to the Carnival King and Queen, Harry Jones and Amelia Hedley who were attended by princes Rafe Smyth, Beau Parry and princesses Thea Smyth, Izzy Baker and Carys Owen.

Western Telegraph: Carnival King and Queen, Harry Jones and Amelia Hedley with princes Rafe Smyth, Beau Parry and

The procession was led through the village to Letterston Memorial Hall field where attendees enjoyed stalls and games and refreshments.

MC for the afternoon was Martin Spain.

After judging the fancy dress, Lowri Jones’s school of dance put on a wonderful performance.

“The committee would like to thank everyone for attending,” said committee member Babs Johnson. “It really was a wonderful day.”

Western Telegraph: Banana man was very a-peal-ing!.

The winners of the fancy dress competitions were as follows:

  • Winning float: Barrie
  • Girls under five: Emma Thomas- Princess
  • Boy under five: Beau Parry- Policeman
  • Girl under 10: Arabella Rose-Liddell- Butterfly
  • Boy under 10: Harry Jones- King
  • Girl under 15: Chantelle Boswell- Princess Beatrice
  • Over 15: David Lawrence- Bananaman
  • Pairs: Emilie and Harry- King and Queen
  • Pairs: Sarah and Brenda- King Kong and The Woman