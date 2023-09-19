It was worth the wait for some September sunshine.
Letterston Carnival took place on Saturday, September 9, after being postponed from earlier in the summer due to horrendous weather conditions.
The September date turned out just right, coming at the end of a week of glorious weather.
The carnival assembled on Letterston Village Green where the crowning ceremony took place.
Presidents of the day Lyn and Beryl Thomas presented a tiara and Miss Letterston sash to Holly Hill, her attendants were FFion Jenkins, Chantelle Boswell, Mia Parry and Jazmyn Evans.
Crowns were then presented to the Carnival King and Queen, Harry Jones and Amelia Hedley who were attended by princes Rafe Smyth, Beau Parry and princesses Thea Smyth, Izzy Baker and Carys Owen.
The procession was led through the village to Letterston Memorial Hall field where attendees enjoyed stalls and games and refreshments.
MC for the afternoon was Martin Spain.
After judging the fancy dress, Lowri Jones’s school of dance put on a wonderful performance.
“The committee would like to thank everyone for attending,” said committee member Babs Johnson. “It really was a wonderful day.”
The winners of the fancy dress competitions were as follows:
- Winning float: Barrie
- Girls under five: Emma Thomas- Princess
- Boy under five: Beau Parry- Policeman
- Girl under 10: Arabella Rose-Liddell- Butterfly
- Boy under 10: Harry Jones- King
- Girl under 15: Chantelle Boswell- Princess Beatrice
- Over 15: David Lawrence- Bananaman
- Pairs: Emilie and Harry- King and Queen
- Pairs: Sarah and Brenda- King Kong and The Woman
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here